Markstrom yielded three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Two power-play goals by Kyle Connor saw Markstrom and the Flames down after the first period, but they battled back. Strong play from the 31-year-old Markstrom kept things close and he saved three of four attempts in the shootout to seal the win. The Swede improved to 4-2-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .924 save percentage through seven appearances. With the second half of a back-to-back in Winnipeg on Tuesday, David Rittich is likely in line for his second start of the year. Markstrom's next turn is most likely Thursday to close the three-game series versus the Jets.