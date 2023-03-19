Markstrom surrendered six goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Markstrom was doing well lately, posting a 3-1-1 record, 1.76 GAA and .932 save percentage over his previous five outings. Still, this has been a challenging campaign for him overall, with Saturday's action pushing him down to 19-18-10 with a 2.89 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 49 contests. The 33-year-old had a particularly rough time in the first period, allowing three goals on 10 shots, but he also surrendered a goal in each of the second, third and overtime frames.