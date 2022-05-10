Markstrom allowed one goal on 35 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

The game was more than half over before Rasmus Andersson put the Flames ahead on a 5-on-3 power play. Markstrom was able to protect the lead as things opened up in the third period. He's only had one bad game out of four in this series, yielding only five goals on 104 shots overall. The 32-year-old is basically a lock to get the start for a pivotal Game 5 in Calgary on Wednesday.