Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

A couple of Flyers tallies over the last four minutes spoiled what was otherwise a sharp performance for Markstrom in his fifth straight start. He's gone 3-2-0 with 10 goals allowed in that span, reclaiming his place as the Flames' top netminder rather easily after neither Dan Vladar nor Dustin Wolf made much of an impact when Markstrom was out with a broken finger. For the season, Markstrom is at 9-10-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 21 outings. The Flames begin a road trip Tuesday in Minnesota against the banged-up Wild, so the 33-year-old could be a solid fantasy play in weekly leagues with an upcoming four-game week.