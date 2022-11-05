Markstrom will patrol the crease as Saturday's home starter versus the Devils, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will look to right the ship after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Thursday. Naturally, he's been much better at home this season, as he's undefeated through four games to complement a .925 save percentage at Scotiabank Saddledome. For the sake of comparison, he's winless with an .870 save percentage through three road contests. While that statistical split works in his favor, it's worth noting that the Devils have rattled off five straight wins.