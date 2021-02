Markstrom will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom got Friday off, with David Rittich manning the net in a 2-1 home loss to the Oilers. The 31-year-old Markstrom is 4-3-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .912 save percentage in his last seven games, including a wild 6-4 win over the Oilers two weeks ago.