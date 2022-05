Markstrom will guard the home cage during Thursday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom didn't face much rubber during Tuesday's Game 1 against Dallas, but he was up to the task when tested, stopping all 16 shots thrown at him en route to a 1-0 shutout victory. He'll try to help the Flames secure a 2-0 series lead by picking up a second straight win over the same Stars squad Thursday.