Markstrom will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has gone 3-4-2 over his last nine games, but he has a solid 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage in that span. The Golden Knights are back home after winning four of their five games during their most recent road trip, so this is a tough matchup for Markstrom and the Flames.