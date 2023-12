Markstrom is being evaluated after taking a puck off his right hand during Monday's practice, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom left the ice immediately after the puck appeared to strike him on the inside of his blocker hand. He has posted a 6-8-2 record this season with a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 16 appearances. If Markstrom is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Dustin Wolf will probably be recalled from the minors.