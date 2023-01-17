Markstrom gave up two goals on 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Markstrom watched the last two games from the bench as Dan Vladar won them both, but he couldn't do the same in his return to the blue paint. A pair of first-period tallies was too much to overcome in the low-scoring contest, which sent Markstrom to his third loss in five outings in January. He's at 13-11-5 with a 2.81 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 31 games this season. Vladar briefly took the starting role in early December and could do so again if Markstrom doesn't right the ship soon. The Flames return home to face the Avalanche on Wednesday.