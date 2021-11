Markstrom made 34 saves in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

The game was way tighter than the score indicates -- the Flames picked up two empty-net goals to seal the game. Markstrom played a strong game and preserved the lead when he made a dazzling pad save with 3:40 remaining. Markstrom is 7-3-4 with a 1.71 GAA and .942 save percentage and will continue to deliver strong results within a Sutter system in Calgary.