Markstrom turned aside 43 of 45 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom did everything he could to keep the Flames in the game, but the team in front of him was sloppy in their own zone and ineffective at challenging Thatcher Demko with shots at the other end of the ice. The 31-year-old Markstrom took his first loss in four games to the Canucks this season. He dropped to 7-4-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 12 starts. Chalk this one up to bad luck, as the Swede should continue to provide solid goaltending should he get the start for Monday's game in Vancouver.