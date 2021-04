Markstrom allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Senators on Monday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

A turnover, a shorthanded tally and a power-play goal -- that's what beat Markstrom on Monday, as the Flames' defense and penalty kill did him no favors. The 31-year-old dropped to 15-16-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Flames continue their homestand with three games in four days versus the Canadiens, beginning Friday.