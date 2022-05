Markstrom surrendered five goals on 40 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Markstrom was bailed out by his teammates in Game 1 with nine goals, but the Flames were limited to three in Friday's loss. The Swede has struggled against the Oilers this year, with 11 goals allowed in two playoff contests as well as 14 tallies against in four regular-season matchups. He'll have to find his game in hostile territory -- the next meeting is Sunday's Game 3 in Edmonton.