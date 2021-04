Markstrom turned aside 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 31-year-old netminder allowed two goals or less for the eighth straight start, but Markstrom didn't get enough offensive support to record his sixth win during that stretch. The hot streak has helped steady his ratios on the season, but Markstrom still carries a fairly mediocre 2.73 GAA and .903 save percentage.