Markstrom will get the start in goal in Wednesday's road clash with the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has struggled recently, suffering four straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.10 GAA and .895 save percentage. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a Vancouver club that's averaging 2.55 goals per game at home this year, 26th in the NHL.