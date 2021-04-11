Markstrom will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has lost his last six games, posting an ugly 3.44 GAA and an .881 save percentage in that span. He should be well rested, as the Flames haven't played since Monday. The Swede will need to be sharp to quiet the Connor McDavid-led Oilers.