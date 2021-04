Markstrom will start Monday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Flames Radio reports.

Markstrom has played well lately and gets a nice opportunity to stay hot against an Ottawa team that's bringing up the rear in the North Division with 34 points in 45 games. He comes into this one with a 3-1-0 record in his last four games and has allowed only five goals in that strong stretch, improving to 15-15-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .903 save percentage overall.