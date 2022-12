Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The score was only as close as it was thanks to the 32-year-old netminder, who made a number of big saves despite being let down repeatedly by his defense, resulting in plenty of breakaways and odd-man rushes for Columbus. Markstrom's had a tough season overall and has been losing starts to Dan Vladar over the last couple weeks, and despite Friday's performance he's saddled with a 2.93 GAA and .891 save percentage,