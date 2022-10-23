Markstrom allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

It didn't start well for Markstrom, as the Flames were down 2-0 just 10:28 into the game. From there, he got dialed in, allowing the Flames to pull off a comeback win capped by Tyler Toffoli's overtime tally. A good offense and solid defense have helped Markstrom to a 3-0-0 record through four starts, though he's allowed 10 goals on 85 shots and was pulled from one game. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues should be aware that the Flames play just twice next week -- they host the Penguins on Tuesday and the Oilers on Saturday, both of which could be tricky matchups for the 32-year-old netminder.