Markstrom stopped 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Markstrom has allowed seven goals over four games since returning from a broken finger. He was a bit unlucky Wednesday, as the Flames couldn't do much against Chris Driedger in the other net. Markstrom slipped to 8-10-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Flames don't play again until Sunday's game versus the Flyers, so Markstrom should be well-rested if he gets the start.