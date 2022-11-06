Markstrom allowed four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Markstrom and the Flames had an ugly first period, but the goalie bounced back to play well over the last 40 minutes of regulation. The offense tied the game, but a penalty in overtime eventually led to Fabian Zetterlund netting the game-winner. Markstrom dropped to 4-2-1 through eight appearances, and he sports a 2.84 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Flames leave Alberta for the first time this season, beginning a three-game road trip against the Islanders on Monday before facing the Devils on Tuesday and the Bruins on Thursday. Expect Markstrom to start two of those contests.