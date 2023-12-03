Markstrom surrendered three goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom didn't give up the decisive tally, but that was only because the Flames scored in the final minute to make Elias Pettersson's empty-netter the game-winner. This was Markstrom's first loss in three outings, but he's given up at least three goals in each of his last five games. Overall, he's at 6-8-2 with a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 16 starts. The Flames' next game is Tuesday versus the Wild.