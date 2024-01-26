Markstrom stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom has given up four goals in back-to-back outings after doing so just once in his previous 10 starts. The Flames' offense has fallen flat with only 12 goals scored over the last five games. Markstrom will need more support than that to keep them in the wild-card race. The 33-year-old is down to 13-13-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Flames' last game before the bye week is Saturday against the Blackhawks.