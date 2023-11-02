Markstrom turned aside 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Flames have floundered to begin the season, going 2-7-1, and Markstrom is bearing the brunt of it. He's lost seven straight starts, going 0-6-1 with a 3.03 GAA and .892 save percentage over that stretch, but he can't be faulted for Wednesday's defeat as all the pucks that beat him were the result of deflections, screens and defensive breakdowns. First-year Calgary coach Ryan Huska hasn't hinted that Markstrom's starting job is in danger yet -- backup Dan Vladar's numbers have been even worse to begin the year, but prospect Dustin Wolf has gone 4-0-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .921 save percentage through four AHL appearances -- but he may need to do something to shake up his squad.