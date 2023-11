Markstrom stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

After allowing a goal in the first period, Markstrom held the Canucks scoreless until Nils Hoglander's goal midway through the third en route to his third straight win. The 33-year-old Markstrom improved to 4-6-1 with a .906 save percentage this season. Calgary's next game is Saturday at home vs. the Islanders.