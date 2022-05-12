Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

The Stars broke through on a fortunate bounce in the second period, but that was all Markstrom yielded in this contest. The Flames then rallied for three goals in the third. This was the fourth time in five games Markstrom has limited the Stars to one or fewer goals. He'll likely start again in Dallas on Friday, with the Flames looking to finish off the series.