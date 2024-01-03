Markstrom stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Minnesota.

Markstrom was sharp Tuesday, holding the Wild to a lone Patrick Maroon goal in the second period en route to a second straight win. Since returning from a seven-game stint on IR, Markstrom's gone 4-2-0 with an impressive .936 save percentage over six outings. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder is 10-10-2 with a .907 save percentage and 2.65 GAA on the season. The Flames are back in action Thursday on the road versus the Predators.