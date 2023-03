Markstrom stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The lone goal against Markstrom came on a blunder of a pass from Mikael Backlund near the net, which Tim Stutzle pounced on. Other than that miscue, Markstrom was excellent to snap his five-game home losing streak. The 33-year-old is up to 18-8-8 with a 2.83 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 46 outings this season. He'll look to take his success on the road in Arizona on Tuesday.