Markstrom allowed two goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Markstrom received plenty of support early on, as the Flames went into the first intermission ahead 4-1. This was his fourth win in his last five outings, and he's allowed just 12 goals in that span. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 12-11-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 25 outings this season. The Flames' next game is Saturday against the Golden Knights.