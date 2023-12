Markstrom stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

After missing seven games with a broken finger, Markstrom looked sharp in his return to action, holding Florida to a lone power-play goal in the first period. The 33-year-old netminder improved to 6-8-2 with an .896 save percentage and 2.94 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back in net Thursday for a road showdown with the Ducks.