Markstrom turned aside 34 of 37 shots in a 5-3 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Markstrom surrendered a goal in each period, but given the volume of shots he faced, the 33-year-old had a fairly good game. He's trying to bounce back after posting a 23-21-12 record, 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage in 59 contests last season. Markstrom might start again in Saturday's road contest versus Pittsburgh.