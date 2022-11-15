Markstrom made 24 saves, including a highlight-reel effort during the final minute of Monday's 6-5 victory over the streaking Kings.

With 21 seconds to go and the Kings attempting to complete a third-period rally and force overtime, Anze Kopitar eyed an open net. Stretching from the other side of the crease, Markstrom did the splits to deny the Kings' sniper and snap the Kings' four-game winning streak. The 32-year-old netminder has led the Flames to consecutive wins after a seven-game winless skid (0-5-2). Markstrom (6-3-2), who faced only four second-period shots Monday, earned his ninth win in 16 career starts versus the Kings.