Markstrom will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

Markstrom sat out five games with an upper-body injury, and he was activated from injured reserve to serve as a backup in Thursday's win over the Senators. The 31-year-old will finally return to the crease for the first time in two weeks. His performance started to drop off before this injury, but he's still generated a .909 save percentage and an 8-6-1 record through 15 appearances. Meanwhile, the OIlers are coming off three straight losses to the Maple Leafs, and they scored just one goal among those outings.