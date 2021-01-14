Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had his best season yet with the Canucks in 2019-20, compiling a 23-16-4 with two shutouts while posting an admirable .918 save percentage in 43 appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win with his new club in a road matchup with a Jets team that averaged 3.00 goals per game last campaign, 17th in the NHL.