Markstrom allowed three goals on 16 shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

He's scored shaky-looking wins over the Stars in each of his last two games, allowing seven goals on 44 shots in that span. Markstrom went 5-2-1 in November, allowing 24 goals on 227 shots across those eight contests. He's at a 6-7-2 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 15 starts this season. The Flames' homestand continues with another tough matchup Saturday versus the Canucks.