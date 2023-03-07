Markstrom allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 victory over Dallas on Monday.

Markstrom surrendered two goals in each of the second and third periods, but Calgary provided him with enough offensive support to get the win. He's 16-17-8 with a 2.96 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 43 games this season. Markstrom had a 0-4-1 record, 3.21 GAA and .881 save percentage over his previous five outings.