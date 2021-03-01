Head coach Geoff Ward said Monday that Markstrom (upper body) is "close" to a return, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will remain on injured reserve for now, meaning David Rittich will start and Artyom Zagidulin will serve as the backup. Rittich has played well in Markstrom's stead, so perhaps Markstrom won't return to a workhorse role once he's cleared. However, the 31-year-old Markstrom will still be the clear No. 1 goalie. His next chance to play is Thursday versus Ottawa.