Markstrom allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

A double-deflection led to the first goal, but Markstrom did his part to shake it off. The Flames' offense just couldn't get going, and the Wild added two more goals -- one off a turnover behind the Flames' next -- to finish off the game. Markstrom is 0-4-1 with 15 goals allowed during his personal five-game losing streak. he's now at 15-17-8 with a 2.94 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 42 outings this season. The Flames have a road back-to-back against the Stars on Monday and the Wild on Tuesday, so Markstrom and Dan Vladar may split those games.