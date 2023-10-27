Markstrom stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom put together a solid start, but the Flames struggled in front of him. The first goal allowed was a Kasperi Kapanen shorthanded tally, and Nick Leddy's goal banked in off a Calgary defenseman. Markstrom has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his six outings this season, but he's gone 0-2-1 in those games. Overall, he's at 1-4-1 with 16 goals allowed on 170 shots, good for a .906 save percentage. The Flames' next game is the Heritage Classic versus the struggling Oilers on Sunday.