Markstrom gave up four goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Markstrom and the Flames fell behind just 1:09 into the game on an Adam Lowry goal. After that, the Jets proved efficient with their chances, and Markstrom suffered his third loss in his last four starts. The Swede dropped to 18-19-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances. The Flames are off until Sunday versus the Senators, so Markstrom should be well-rested if he gets that start.