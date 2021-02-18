Markstrom gave up five goals on 29 shots before he was replaced by David Rittich in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Markstrom wasn't very sharp to begin with, giving up an early goal to Jordie Benn. The Flames were down 2-1 after Andrew Mangiapane's second-period goal, but Markstrom couldn't keep the game within reach, allowing two more tallies before the end of the middle frame. After Brock Boeser beat him in the third, Rittich was brought into the game. Markstrom dropped to 8-5-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 14 outings. He's been leaned on heavily, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Rittich start one of the next two games as the Flames take on the Oilers in a home-and-home set Friday and Saturday.