Markstrom is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of action against Toronto on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Officially labeled day-to-day, Markstrom hasn't been ruled out versus Ottawa on Saturday. Still, if the veteran backstop can't play, Dustin Wolf figures to make his second career NHL start against the Senators. With Markstrom sporting a 2-6-1 record and 2.91 GAA, he could find himself battling to hold on to his starting job.