Markstrom stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Stars in Thursday's Game 2. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom and the Flames shut out the Stars in Game 1, but they received a taste of their own medicine in Game 2. It's been fairly low-event hockey so far -- Markstrom's faced only 38 shots across the two contests. Expect the 32-year-old Swede to be in goal again for Saturday's Game 3 in Dallas.