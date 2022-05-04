Markstrom posted a 16-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Stars in Game 1.

The regular season's shutout leader tacked on one more to his count in his first playoff game as a Flame. Markstrom wasn't busy as the Flames controlled play early on and then protected him well over the final 40 minutes. The 32-year-old has a career 2.85 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 14 playoff games, all during the bubble postseason in 2020 as a member of the Canucks. He'll likely be the starter in every game of the Flames' playoff run as long as he stays healthy.