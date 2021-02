Markstrom (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Markstrom was initially expected to start against the Maple Leafs, but now David Rittich is expected to get the nod. Artyom Zagidulin will suit up as the team's backup goalie. Markstrom is considered day-to-day, so his next chance to play is Wednesday's rematch against Toronto.