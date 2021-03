Markstrom will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has won four of his last five starts despite posting an .885 save percentage in that stretch. The Senators are the only North Division team that Markstrom hasn't defeated this season, as he lost in overtime in his only contests against them. This is a favorable matchup nonetheless, as the Senators have dropped five of their last six games while averaging 2.2 goals.