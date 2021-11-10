Markstrom will tend the twine in Tuesday's home game versus the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom shut out the Rangers with 22 saves in a 6-0 win Saturday, and he'll get a chance to build some momentum. The Swede has been one of the top teams in the league, and he'll face a Sharks team still missing a large number of players due to Canada's national COVID-19 protocols related to entering the country.