Markstrom will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is 1-2-0 in the Battle of Alberta this season, recording an .850 save percentage. However, the 31-year-old has played well of late, putting together a 2-1-1 record and a .918 save percentage over four March appearances. The Oilers have been hot, though, winning four of their last five outings and providing four goals per game.