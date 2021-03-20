Markstrom turned aside 24 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 31-year-old netminder weathered the storm in a wild first period that featured five of the game's seven goals, and once the Flames reclaimed the lead midway through the second, Markstrom slammed the door. He's now 12-8-2 to begin his tenure in Calgary, albeit with a somewhat disappointing 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage.